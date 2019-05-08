Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Bader finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games and looks like he's lost out on primary center-field duties to Dexter Fowler for the time being. Though Bader boasts superior defense at the position, manager Mike Shildt will likely continue to ride Fowler while the veteran is sporting a hot bat. After a disastrous 2018 season, Fowler is slashing .307/.425/.409 in 106 plate appearances entering Wednesday's contest.