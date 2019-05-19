Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Gets leadoff look
Bader will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Rangers.
With normal table setter Matt Carpenter resting, Bader will be rewarded with a temporary turn atop the lineup after shining at the bottom of the order the past two contests. In his first two starts in Texas, Bader went 5-for-8 with a solo home run and three additional runs.
