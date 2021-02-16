Bader is the only outfield candidate who's been labeled a starter by the Cardinals organization ahead of spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold relayed this nugget about Bader's apparent job security in response to a reader question about Tyler O'Neill's chances of locking down the starting left field job ahead of the regular season. Bader's defense is primarily his saving grace at the moment, as following a promising 2018 at the plate, the 26-year-old has hit just .205 and .226 over the last two seasons. Bader's strikeout rate also concerningly rose to a career-high 32.0 percent during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, but it appears the Cardinals are prepared to give his bat a chance to catch up with his glove, at least to begin the 2021 season.