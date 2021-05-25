Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right rib hairline fracture, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Despite the team's initial optimism, Bader's rib is indeed fractured. It's unclear how much time the 26-year-old, who has gone 1-for-20 in his last six games, will miss. John Nogowski was recalled to fill Bader's roster spot.