Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Bader's seventh-inning blast knotted the score up at one, but the St. Louis bullpen couldn't hold on in the eventual defeat. The 23-year-old mashed a combined 23 home runs last year between the big league club and Triple-A Memphis, and is already up to five long balls this year to go along with a .273/.354/.466 slash line.

