Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heading back to minors Tuesday
Bader will be optioned to Triple-A Memphis before Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Bader will head back to the minors to clear room for Stephen Piscotty (groin), who is expected to come off the disabled list before Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee. The 23-year-old prospect held his own during his first stint with the big club --slashing .286/.348/.381 in six games (23 plate appearances) -- making him a prime call-up candidate should the Cardinals need another outfielder down the road.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Boosts average to .400 in low-scoring win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Continues impressing in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Scores game-winning run in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hitting seventh in debut•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...