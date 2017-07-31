Bader will be optioned to Triple-A Memphis before Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader will head back to the minors to clear room for Stephen Piscotty (groin), who is expected to come off the disabled list before Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee. The 23-year-old prospect held his own during his first stint with the big club --slashing .286/.348/.381 in six games (23 plate appearances) -- making him a prime call-up candidate should the Cardinals need another outfielder down the road.