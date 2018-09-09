Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heads to bench Sunday
Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Detroit.
Bader will head to the bench after starting the last 27 games in center field, and slashed .286/.368/.516 with four home runs in that stretch. Yairo Munoz will start in center field and bat seventh for the Cardinals on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Won't miss time•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: X-rays on ankle, says he'll be fine•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Timely hitting in loss•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pair of RBI in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cranks ninth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...