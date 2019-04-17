Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heads to IL
The Cardinals placed Bader (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Bader's sore right hamstring had kept him out of the lineup since Saturday and the Cardinals apparently weren't optimistic he would be back to full strength for at least another week. The Cardinals brought up Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move to provide the club with an additional outfielder, but it's likely that Bader's absence will be more beneficial to the likes of Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez.
