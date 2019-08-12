Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Heating up at Memphis
Bader is 6-for-15 with three home runs, seven RBI, three walks and eight runs over his last four games with Triple-A Memphis.
That line is partly comprised of a two-homer, five-RBI game against Fresno on Saturday, Bader's most productive effort since his demotion by far. The outfielder is now hitting a solid .279 with the Redbirds over his first 11 games and is expected to rejoin the major-league club at some point in the near future.
