Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Held out vs. Cubs
Bader (knee) is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Bader suffered a hyperextended knee Sunday against the Reds, and although the Cardinals were hopeful he'd manage to play following the All-Star break, he doesn't appear to have returned to health just yet. Dexter Fowler is set to bat seventh and take over in right field with Bader on the bench.
