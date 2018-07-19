Bader (knee) is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader suffered a hyperextended knee Sunday against the Reds, and although the Cardinals were hopeful he'd manage to play following the All-Star break, he doesn't appear to have returned to health just yet. Dexter Fowler is set to bat seventh and take over in right field with Bader on the bench.