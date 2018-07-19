Bader (knee) is not in Thursday's starting lineup against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader suffered a hyperextended knee Sunday against the Reds, and although the Cardinals were hopeful he'd manage to play following the All-Star break, he doesn't appear to have returned to health just yet. Dexter Fowler is set to bat seventh and take over in right field with Bader on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories