Bader (forearm) went 0-for-3 in a Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Wednesday, his first game action since March 2.

The 26-year-old got Grapefruit League play off to a strong start with an RBI double over two at-bats back on Feb. 28, but he'd played in just one other exhibition before Wednesday due to forearm soreness. Bader should be available without restrictions moving forward after playing a full game Wednesday.