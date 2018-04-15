Bader went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Although this was a solid game from Bader, the 23-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value. Since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on April 3, he's gone 3-for-16 (.188) and struck out six times. His chances of seeing regular playing time are slim, as the Cardinals outfield is typically filled with the likes of Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Pham and Dexter Fowler.