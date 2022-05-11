Bader went 1-for-3 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.
Bader hit the ball to deep left-center field, and he showed off his speed to get all the way around the bases. This was the outfielder's third homer of the season, though he's no stranger to using his speed with seven stolen bases on his stat line. He's added 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and a .242/.318/.379 slash line across 107 plate appearances. With hits in six of nine games in May, he has yet to go on a tear strong enough to justify moving him up from the bottom half of the order.
