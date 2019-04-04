Bader hit a game-tying home run in the eighth during the Cardinals' 5-4 comeback victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played a hand in his team's comeback Monday as well, going 2-for-4 in that extra-inning win. Bader hit 12 homers last year, but he already has two through five games this season. He is 5-for-19 (.263) with two home runs and three RBI to open the year.