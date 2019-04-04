Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits second bomb
Bader hit a game-tying home run in the eighth during the Cardinals' 5-4 comeback victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old played a hand in his team's comeback Monday as well, going 2-for-4 in that extra-inning win. Bader hit 12 homers last year, but he already has two through five games this season. He is 5-for-19 (.263) with two home runs and three RBI to open the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On base thrice in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sits out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Strong start to 2019•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting to develop as hitter•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Another productive day in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cracks 12th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...