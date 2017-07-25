Bader will make his big-league debut Tuesday, hitting seventh and patrolling center field against the Rockies.

He was promoted as a corresponding move to Dexter Fowler (wrist strain) landing on the DL, meaning Bader will be the Cardinals' everyday center fielder in the short term. Bader had a .297/.354/.517 slash line with 19 home runs and nine steals (on 15 attempts) in 381 plate appearances for Triple-A Memphis. He does the bulk of his damage against lefties, against whom he has a 1.358 OPS, versus a .744 mark against righties. This makes him an immediate option against southpaws in daily leagues, but it would not be surprising if he had some struggles against same-handed pitching in his first stint with the big-league club. The Cardinals face righty Jon Gray in this contest.

