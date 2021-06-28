Bader (ribs) went a combined 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run in two weekend rehab games with Low-A Palm Beach.

Bader now has three rehab games under his belt without setbacks. He served as the designated hitter Sunday but played center field in his first two contests, and he could be headed for a step up in competition to Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis before being deemed ready for activation.