Bader went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates.

Bader sat out Saturday due to lightheadedness, but he was good to go after just a one-game absence. Seven of the 10 Cardinals hitters in the contest recorded multiple hits, but only Bader and Albert Pujols (twice) hit homers. This was Bader's first long ball since May 10. He's up to a .246/.303/.369 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI, 21 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 39 games.