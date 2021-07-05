Bader went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Bader put the Cardinals out in front early with a two-run blast to left in the second inning. The 27-year-old already has two home runs and six RBI in four games since returning from the injured list July 1. For the year he's slashing .225/.300/.449 with six homers, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored, four steals and a 10:17 BB:K over 100 plate appearances.