Bader went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Bader's fifth-inning solo blast put the Cardinals on the scoreboard for the first time on the night. The 25-year-old has reached safely in four of his last five games, leaving the yard twice over that stretch. However, even with that recent surge, Bader is still hitting just .200 in September heading into the last day of the regular season.