Bader went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

Bader's 415-foot shot to left in the third was the first of two homers in the inning off Joe Musgrove and opened the scoring on the night. The 24-year-old outfielder has hit safely in five of the last six games, lacing four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) along the way. Factoring in Thursday's effort, Bader is hitting an impressive .303 over 101 August plate appearances.