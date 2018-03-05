Bader, who is competing for a reserve outfield role, is slashing .348/.375/.853 with three doubles, two RBI, two stolen bases and five runs across eight spring training games.

The 23-year-old turned in another impressive outing in Sunday's loss to the Astros, accounting for the Cardinals' only run with an RBI infield single. Bader generated a middling .235/.283/.376 line over 92 plate appearances in his initial regular-season big-league stint in 2017, but he displayed some pop with six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs). Bader's principal competition for a backup role this spring comes in the form of fellow prospect Tyler O'Neill, who's presently missing valuable time with an oblique injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories