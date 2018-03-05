Bader, who is competing for a reserve outfield role, is slashing .348/.375/.853 with three doubles, two RBI, two stolen bases and five runs across eight spring training games.

The 23-year-old turned in another impressive outing in Sunday's loss to the Astros, accounting for the Cardinals' only run with an RBI infield single. Bader generated a middling .235/.283/.376 line over 92 plate appearances in his initial regular-season big-league stint in 2017, but he displayed some pop with six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs). Bader's principal competition for a backup role this spring comes in the form of fellow prospect Tyler O'Neill, who's presently missing valuable time with an oblique injury.