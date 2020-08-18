Bader will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Cubs, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was originally stationed on the bench for Tuesday's contest, but he'll take he place of Tyler O'Neill (undisclosed), who was a late scratch. Bader is 3-for-17 with three runs and a stolen base in nine games this season.
