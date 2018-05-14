Bader went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a triple, a solo home run and two runs in a loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Bader's bat came alive over his two starts in the four-game series against the Padres, as he launched a pair of homers and drove in three runs overall. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in five of his last six starts and is faring better in his second big-league stint. After generating a mediocre .235/.283/.376 line over 92 plate appearances in his initial major-league cup of coffee in 2017, Bader is slashing an improved .258/.370/.435 following Sunday's production.