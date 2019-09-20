Bader went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single, an RBI double and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Bader came through with clutch hits on a pair of occasions, pushing his September RBI total to a solid 11 across 18 games. The outfielder continues to have trouble with making consistent contact, however, with his 25 strikeouts -- including at least one in each of his last 10 games -- helping lead to a pedestrian .233 average over 68 plate appearances during the month.