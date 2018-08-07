Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Laces pair of singles in loss
Bader went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Marlins on Monday.
Bader drew the start in center field, an occurrence that should remain the norm for the foreseeable future with both Dexter Fowler (foot) and Tyler O'Neill (groin) on the disabled list. The 24-year-old will have an opportunity to build on a red-hot start to August, one that's seen him generate three multi-hit efforts on the way to a .364 average (8-for-22) with two doubles, an RBI and four runs over his first six games.
