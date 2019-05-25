Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Laces RBI triple in loss
Bader went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and a run in a loss to the Braves on Friday.
Bader laced his first three-bagger of the season in the third to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The outfielder's bat has come alive in May, as he's now hitting .318 during the month and has multi-hit efforts in four of the last six games. While the solid play of Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez has bumped Bader from an everyday role for the time being, his own recent success with the bat is still earning him regular playing time. Friday served as a fitting example, as Bader garnered a start over Martinez.
