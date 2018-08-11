Bader went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory over the Royals on Friday.

It was the seventh long ball of the season for the 24-year-old outfielder, who touched up Glenn Sparkman with a sixth-inning solo blast. Bader only has 231 at-bats on the season, but he's posted respectable numbers in his opportunities, as he now sports a .273/.336/.411 slash line over that time to go along with 17 extra-base hits.