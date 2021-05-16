Bader went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Diego on Saturday.
Bader went deep to left field in the seventh inning, though the long ball still left St. Louis seven runs off the lead. The outfielder is slashing a solid .280/.351/.540 with four homers and nine RBI across 57 plate appearances on the season.
