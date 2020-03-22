Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Likely to keep starting job
Bader, who was hitting .229 (8-for-35) across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was paused, is considered likely to keep his starting center field job to open the season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Rogers adds that the one exception could be if another outfielder "forces the issue." If other candidates were being evaluated solely from an offensive perspective, it wouldn't be difficult to find a couple of more productive alternatives, as both Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson are having much better springs at the plate. Nevertheless, Bader's defense is key to likely keeping him in the lineup on a near-everyday basis, but he'll need to improve on the unsightly .205/.314/.366 line and 28.8 percent strikeout rate he generated last season to remain a fixture in the starting lineup throughout the 2020 campaign.
