Bader went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Bader recently lost his everyday role to a combination of injury and the strong play of both Jose Martinez and Dexter Fowler, but an interleague series in an AL park has opened up an extra spot in the lineup. The young outfielder has taken advantage of the opportunity over the first two games of the series against the Rangers, going 5-for-8 with a home run and four runs during that stretch. The brief two-game surge has brought about Bader's first pair of multi-hit efforts in May and has served to boost his season average 42 points to .247.