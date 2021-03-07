Manager Mike Shildt said Bader has "a little barking" in his right forearm, though initial medical imaging came back clean, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Shildt indicated the 26-year-old would likely play through the injury were it the regular season, but the team will remain cautious early in spring training. It appears to be a minor injury, so Bader could return to game action after taking it easy for a few days.
