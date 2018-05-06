Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Manning leadoff spot Sunday
Bader will start in center field and hit leadoff Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Bader assumes the position and lineup spot of Tommy Pham, who will be on the bench for the series finale after aggravating a right groin injury in Saturday's contest. The Cardinals are considering Pham day-to-day at this juncture, but if Pham fails to progress as expected and requires a trip to the disabled list, Bader would likely be in store for regular starts in the outfield. The 23-year-old has already contributed four steals across just 49 plate appearances and also boasts decent power.
