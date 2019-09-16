Bader went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Bader opened the scoring on the afternoon with his first round tripper and then extended the Cardinals' lead to 4-2 with his seventh-inning blast. The outfielder has gone deep thrice in the last four games after a 16-game drought and crossed the plate on six occasions overall during that stretch as well. Bader's September average still sits at an uninspired .234, but he's certainly showing signs of a resurgence with his recent power display.