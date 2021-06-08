Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Bader (ribs) is still resting and will be sidelined "a little bit longer than we anticipated," Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the injured list with a right rib hairline fracture May 25 and had been taking part in light baseball activities, but Shildt said the outfielder has been unable to "get over the hump" in his recovery. Bader is already eligible to be activated but figures to be sidelined for at least another week or two.