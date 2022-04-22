Bader isn't starting Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Bader had started every game for the Cardinals this year, but he'll get a breather after going 1-for-11 with two walks and five strikeouts in his last four appearances. Lars Nootbaar will start in center field and bat seventh.
