Bader is not starting Thursday against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals in August, going 2-for-11 with a 2:2 BB:K in those contests. Dylan Carlson is covering center field in his place Thursday, with Tyler O'Neill getting the start in left field.
