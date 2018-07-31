Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in lineup Tuesday
Bader is not starting Tuesday against the Rockies.
The Cardinals' deadline-day trade of Tommy Pham to the Rays seemed to open up center field for Bader, but it's the newly-recalled Tyler O'Neill who will get the start there on Tuesday. The playing-time split between the pair may take a few games to sort out.
