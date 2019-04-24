Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in lineup Wednesday
Bader (hamstring) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bader is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale but won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup. Instead, Lane Thomas will stat in center field and hit eighth.
