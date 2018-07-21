Bader is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader will sit out a third straight game after suffering a hyperextended knee Sunday against the Reds. Dexter Fowler will man right field and bat seventh during Saturday's first contest. Consider Bader day-to-day for the time being.

