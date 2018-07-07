Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not in Saturday's lineup
Bader is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants,
Bader will hit the bench for the third time in the last six games as Dexter Fowler will start in right field, batting sixth. The 24-year-old has a .271/.338/.418 slash line with six home runs and eight stolen bases in 177 at-bats this season.
