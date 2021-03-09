Bader (forearm) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals had previously intimated that Bader would make his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the last few days with a sore right forearm, but the team evidently decided the outfielder could benefit from some additional rest. The injury is still viewed as minor, so Bader's availability for Opening Day isn't yet in question.