Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bader is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader sits after starting seven straight games. Lane Thomas gets the start in center field in his absence.
