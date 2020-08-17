Bader isn't in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Bader wasn't in the lineup for the series finale against the Pirates on Sunday, and he'll once again take a seat with right-hander Kyle Hendricks starting in the first game of the twin bill. While Bader shouldn't be in a platoon situation, the Cardinals' depth in the outfield gives the team more flexibility with the lineup card against righties. Dylan Carlson is starting in center field for Game 1 of the doubleheader.