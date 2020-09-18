site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not starting second game
Bader isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Bader went 1-for-2 with a walk and one strikeout during the first game of the doubleheader, but he'll get a breather for Game 2. Dylan Carlson will start in center field.
