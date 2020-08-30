Bader is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday and will return to the bench for the series finale. Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
