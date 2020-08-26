Bader is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader started the past five games and was 6-for-15 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, six runs, three RBI and a stolen base during that stretch, but he'll take a seat for Wednesday's contest. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler will start in the outfield from left to right.
