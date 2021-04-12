Bader (forearm) has been participating in light baseball activities but hasn't yet been cleared to swing as of Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader was expected to miss at least four weeks after he suffered a left forearm strain in late March. He doesn't yet have a timetable for his return, but the 26-year-old isn't necessarily behind schedule in his recovery. Bader has been running the bases and doing work with one arm, but the team appears to be bringing him along slowly to prevent another flare up. Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson should continue to fill in as the center fielder in Bader's absence while Justin Williams and Austin Dean see additional playing time in the outfield.