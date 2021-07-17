Bader went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Giants on Friday.

Bader authored one of three multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals on a relatively quiet night for St. Louis' offense. The defensively proficient outfielder has started July off well with the bat, generating a .333/.405/.576 slash line with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, three walks, two steals and four runs across 37 plate appearances (nine games).