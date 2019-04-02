Bader went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-innings win over the Pirates on Monday.

Bader snapped out of a brief 0-for-9 slump that had encompassed the prior two games with Monday's multi-hit outing. The 24-year-old outfielder is expected to take another significant step in his development after posting career bests across the board at the plate last season. However, one of the more troublesome aspects of his offensive profile, poor contact rate, has reared its head again early in the new season -- after posting a 29.3 strikeout rate across 427 plate appearances in 2018, half of the 12 outs Bader has made thus far in 2019 have come on whiffs.