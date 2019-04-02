Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On base thrice in win
Bader went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-innings win over the Pirates on Monday.
Bader snapped out of a brief 0-for-9 slump that had encompassed the prior two games with Monday's multi-hit outing. The 24-year-old outfielder is expected to take another significant step in his development after posting career bests across the board at the plate last season. However, one of the more troublesome aspects of his offensive profile, poor contact rate, has reared its head again early in the new season -- after posting a 29.3 strikeout rate across 427 plate appearances in 2018, half of the 12 outs Bader has made thus far in 2019 have come on whiffs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sits out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Strong start to 2019•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting to develop as hitter•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Another productive day in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cracks 12th homer•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pinch-hit blast in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...