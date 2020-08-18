Bader isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Bader went 1-for-1 with a walk in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, but he'll return to the bench Tuesday. Dylan Carlson will shift to center field with Dexter Fowler serving as the right fielder.
